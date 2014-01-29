AIR JORDAN XX8 SE
Top Ten Where Hip Hop and Basketball Collide.
Nike Air Flightposite “Year of the Horse”
Air Jordan 4 “Python Green Glow” Custom.
Adidas Pro Conference Hi.
If you love that 1980s vibe Pro Conference Hi have your back.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: Who doesn't dig a Trefoil heel and suede overlay look?Read More
Fila Ice Blue Steel Cage.
Regarded as one of the best streetball kicks available.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: On the blacktop durability is king and the Blue Steel Cage's standup.
Saucony Men’s Jazz Original
One part hipster casual, one part comfort, and two parts classic.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: Saucony has always been on of my favorite casual shoes. They deliver both cool colorways and a laid back feel.
Nike Long Training Sleeve.
New Balance Canteen 574.
Earth tones with ultimate comfort.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: The leader in comfort casual kicks brings style along for the ride.
New KD 6 Gear Arrives.
Nike Air Footscape Desert Chukka Woven QS
"Burgandy" is the perfect new addition to this collection.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: There is something about these that I absolutely love.
SpringBlade Shoe Reimagines Possible.
adidas creates another groundbreaking kick.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: The future has arrived and these are what we're all running in.
Nike Roshe Run Sneakerboot.
Premium Leather never looked so good than in this Nike Pair.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: This pair of sneakerboots is as high quality as they look. Read More
Reebok’s Best Selling Shoe Still Makes Waves.
The Question was Allen Iverson's original shoe in the league and is still relevant today with the Ghost of Christmas Future.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: I loved this shoe when it came out and I will still ball in a pair today.
Kith Paris “Coat of Arms” Shop Announced.
This pop up show won't be around for long, so get there while you can.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: This is the definition of limited edition.
Nike USOC Wool Women’s Funnel Hoodie.
Stylish and comfy at the same time. This is a hoody she'll love to wear.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: If a hoodie can be both chic and functional this is it.Read More
The Stan Smith is Back On Shelves.
Cleaner and greener than ever.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: It transformed from tennis kick to street classic.
Nike Air Huarache “Slate Blue.”
Huarache "Slate Blue" to release next month.
HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: It's funny how some kicks always remain cool.