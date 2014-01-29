All-Star Edition Top Ten Pack.
Wednesday , Jan , 29 , 2014 Andrew Flint

All-Star Edition Top Ten Pack.

Adidas is getting ready for New Orleans with product. Classic Originals style. HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: I know what VIP party I'll be hitting in the Big Easy this All-Star weekend. Read More
AIR JORDAN XX8 SE
Monday , Jan , 27 , 2014 Elijah Abramson

AIR JORDAN XX8 SE

The focus is on cushioning and support in the latest Air Jordans. HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: If you like a little DOD with your kicks these could be just the basketball shoes for you. Read More
Adidas Pro Conference Hi.
Friday , Jan , 17 , 2014 Andrew Flint

Adidas Pro Conference Hi.

If you love that 1980s vibe Pro Conference Hi have your back.

HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: Who doesn't dig a Trefoil heel and suede overlay look?

Read More
Fila Ice Blue Steel Cage.
Thursday , Jan , 16 , 2014 Diego Garcia

Fila Ice Blue Steel Cage.

Regarded as one of the best streetball kicks available.

HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: On the blacktop durability is king and the Blue Steel Cage's standup. 

Read More

Saucony Men’s Jazz Original
Thursday , Jan , 16 , 2014 Andrew Flint

Saucony Men’s Jazz Original

One part hipster casual, one part comfort, and two parts classic.

HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: Saucony has always been on of my favorite casual shoes. They deliver both cool colorways and a laid back feel.

Read More

Nike Long Training Sleeve.
Wednesday , Jan , 15 , 2014 Featured Guest Journalist

Nike Long Training Sleeve.

Should definitely keep that shooting arm cozy. HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: AI made them host and Kobe turned them into a must have. Read More
New Balance Canteen 574.
Wednesday , Jan , 15 , 2014 Featured Guest Journalist

New Balance Canteen 574.

Earth tones with ultimate comfort. 

HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: The leader in comfort casual kicks brings style along for the ride.

Read More

New KD 6 Gear Arrives.
Tuesday , Jan , 14 , 2014 Andrew Flint

New KD 6 Gear Arrives.

New year. New colorway. Same classy Nike KD 6 gear. HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: With Kevin Durant tearing the league apart again, it's a perfect time for this. Read More
Nike Roshe Run Sneakerboot.
Monday , Jan , 13 , 2014 Daniel Henriquez

Nike Roshe Run Sneakerboot.

Premium Leather never looked so good than in this Nike Pair.

HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: This pair of sneakerboots is as high quality as they look. Read More

Reebok’s Best Selling Shoe Still Makes Waves.
Friday , Jan , 10 , 2014 Andrew Flint

Reebok’s Best Selling Shoe Still Makes Waves.

The Question was Allen Iverson's original shoe in the league and is still relevant today with the Ghost of Christmas Future.

HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: I loved this shoe when it came out and I will still ball in a pair today.

Read More

NBA Holiday Socks for the Bold.
Tuesday , Jan , 07 , 2014 Elijah Abramson

NBA Holiday Socks for the Bold.

Official NBA licenses candy cane holiday socks. HoopsVibe's Very Quick Call: I don't have the swagger to pull these off, but if you do all eyes will certainly be on you. Read More